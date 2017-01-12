Chippa United fans to finally get their hands on a variety of exclusive club merchandise at new store in PE
Chippa United fans will be excited to hear that for the first time ever they will be able to walk into a store and get their hands on a variety of exclusive club merchandise.
The Eastern Cape-based Premier Soccer League club‚ in conjunction with their technical sponsor Canterbury‚ announced on Thursday that it will open a store that will sell the club’s regalia in Port Elizabeth.
The grand opening of the store on Friday at The Sun Boardwalk will be attended by the entire Chilli Boyz squad.
“This is again a fantastic milestone for a growing brand like Chippa United‚ and we would like to thank our partners‚ Canterbury for being true to their word‚” said club executive chairman and owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.
“Our supporters have been longing for an opportunity to walk into a shop and buying the club’s merchandise.
“Our ambition as Chippa United Football Club is to be one of the most recognisable football brands in South Africa and beyond.
“We thank The Boardwalk for their generosity‚ in giving us space. We are extremely proud of this latest initiative between ourselves and Canterbury‚” said Mpengesi.
Chippa‚ currently 11th in the league with 16 points from 14 matches‚ host Premiership newcomers Baroka FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in their first match after the break.
- TMG Digital
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.