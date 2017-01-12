The Eastern Cape-based Premier Soccer League club‚ in conjunction with their technical sponsor Canterbury‚ announced on Thursday that it will open a store that will sell the club’s regalia in Port Elizabeth.

The grand opening of the store on Friday at The Sun Boardwalk will be attended by the entire Chilli Boyz squad.

“This is again a fantastic milestone for a growing brand like Chippa United‚ and we would like to thank our partners‚ Canterbury for being true to their word‚” said club executive chairman and owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.

“Our supporters have been longing for an opportunity to walk into a shop and buying the club’s merchandise.

“Our ambition as Chippa United Football Club is to be one of the most recognisable football brands in South Africa and beyond.

“We thank The Boardwalk for their generosity‚ in giving us space. We are extremely proud of this latest initiative between ourselves and Canterbury‚” said Mpengesi.

Chippa‚ currently 11th in the league with 16 points from 14 matches‚ host Premiership newcomers Baroka FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in their first match after the break.

- TMG Digital