In his spell of eight overs that was watched by Cricket South Afruca (CSA) convenor of selectors Linda Zondo‚ Morkel conceded 53 runs but he came through the match without any signs of discomfort as he continues his mission to be in contention for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Before Friday‚ Morkel had not played international cricket for South Africa since June 2016 and any form of competitive cricket since he featured in a tour game in Melbourne in November due to a back injury that threatened his career.

Having being set what looked like an imposing target of 324‚ Dolphins sneaked home narrowly with four balls remaining as a result of half centuries from Sarel Erwee‚ Morne van Wyk‚ Cody Chetty and Robert Frylinck.

Titans should have won the match but they leaked runs in the closing stages where Frylinck was instrumental with 50 off 19 balls in a space of 26 minutes which included five boundaries and three maximums.

In the defence of their 324 total that was influenced by half centuries by Henry Davids‚ Rivaldo Moonsamy and Jonathan Vandiar‚ Titans started the damage by removing Sarel Erwee.

The Dolphins opener was caught behind by diving wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen having scored a useful 70 off 84 balls from the bowling of speedster Dala in the 22nd over.

Titans were rewarded for putting more pressure on Dolphins when Elgar turned the ball that got the better of Morne van Wyk who was subsequently stumped by alert Klaasen having scored 61 runs.

The third wicket fell in the 37th over and this time experienced all-rounder Albie Morkel delivered the ball that was caught by David Wiese at short third man to remove dangerous Vaughn van Jaarsveld.

The combination of Wiese and Morkel worked exactly the same two overs later as they got rid of Cody Chetty on 50 runs.

In the 45th over‚ Wiese turned the wicket taker to claim the scalp of Keshav Maharaj who was caught by Davids but that was the last time they got a wicket as Frylinck and Khaya Zondo held the innings together to help the visitors to cross the line.

In their bowling‚ Dolphins waited for the 26th over to see the first wicket when Vaughn van Jaarsveld caught Davids at backward point for a solid 87 runs from the bowling of Mthokozisi Shezi.

During his stay on the crease‚ Davids faced 92 balls‚ scored eleven boundaries‚ one maximum and his partnership with fellow opener Jonathan Vandiar resulted in 153 runs at a strike rate of 5.92 as they laid a solid foundation for the home side.

Three balls after David’s wicket fell‚ Vandiar followed after he scored a useful 51 after he was caught by Sibonelo Makhanya at point from the bowling of Calvin Savage and Heinrich Klaasen was next for 17 from the bowling of Frylinck to leave Titans on 205.

Dolphins continued to take wickets and this time the victim was Elgar who was removed by a brilliant yorker from Shezi for 34 runs off 40 balls to leave youngsters Rivaldo Moonsamy and Tony de Zorzi on the crease.

De Zorzi departed for just ten runs after he was caught by Cody Chetty at deep mid-wicket from the bowling of Savage who later accounted for the wicket of Moonsamy for 68 who was caught at long off by Sarel Erwee.

Albie Morkel’s cameo came to an end for 19 runs in the penultimate over when he was bowled by Savage for his third of the innings. TMG Digital

