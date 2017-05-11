The whole lot of them were missing in action as the hosts conceded a record home defeat (62-24) while shipping 10 tries in the process.

The blood was already on the hallowed turf at half-time when they trailed 31-3 without mustering a fight.

Even their marginal second half “fight back” was masked by the fact the Crusaders simply doubled their half-time score.

“The funny thing is that we talked about a player like Lood de Jager being a senior player but the funny thing is that he's only 24‚" Marais said.

"Most of this team is very young but after last week's performance‚ we need to put up a better performance this weekend.

"I believe the guys we have on this paper will be the ones who will be putting up that performance this weekend.

“I'm not happy with how everybody has been playing.

"To single out one person isn't going to be fair to Adriaan Strauss or everybody else.

"We didn't perform well enough and that's that.”

De Jager is one of the senior players who have been shafted from the starting 15 among the six changes Marais made.

Strauss's name is missing but Marais said a foot injury ruled out the former Springbok captain and he has already been X-rayed to determine the extent of the injury.

Jaco Visagie will start in his place with young number eight Hanro Liebenberg taking over the captaincy.

Right wing Jade Stighling will be making his Super Rugby debut and could be followed by Elton Jantjies's brother Tony if he gets on from the bench.

The Highlanders may not be as efficient as the Crusaders but they know how to put errant teams away.

An example was how they bided their time against the Cheetahs before exploding into life in the last five minutes during their 45-41 win.

They were trailing 41-24 with five minutes left before they forced the Cheetahs to implode.

Marais is aware of this but whether his team will be able to live with Tony Brown's charges is another matter altogether.

“You have to be accurate against the Highlanders and your execution has to be perfect otherwise they will punish you.

"They scored late tries against the Cheetahs when they were trailing the whole day.

"Had the Cheetahs kept onto the ball‚ it could have been a different result but from a Cheetahs mistake‚ they scored‚” Marais said.

“They know what's expected of them and they know they disappointed the fans but they have to get past that.

"Saturday was a difficult night for us and I had discussions with the players on Sunday and Monday. We know it's been a tough situation.”

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Jade Stighling‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Burger Odendaal‚ 11 Jamba Ulengo‚ 10 Tian Schoeman‚ 9 Piet van Zyl‚ 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain)‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten‚ 6 Ruan Steenkamp‚ 5 RG Snyman‚ 4 Jason Jenkins‚ 3 Trevor Nyakane‚ 2 Jaco Visagie‚ 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: 16 Edgar Marutlulle‚ 17 Pierre Schoeman‚ 18 Coenraad van Vuuren‚ 19 Lodewyk de Jager‚ 20 Nic de Jager‚ 21 Rudy Paige‚ 22 Tony Jantjies‚ 23 Jan Serfontein.

Highlanders: 15 Matt Faddes‚ 14 Waisake Naholo‚ 13 Malakai Fekitoa‚ 12 Richard Buckman‚ 11 Patrick Osborne‚ 10 Marty Banks‚ 9 Aaron Smith‚ 8 Gareth Evans‚ 7 Dillon Hunt‚ 6 Elliot Dixon‚ 5 Tom Franklin‚ 4 Alex Ainley‚ 3 Siosuia Halanukonuka‚ 2 Ash Dixon (captain)‚ 1 Aki Seiuli.

Replacements: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate‚ 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown‚ 18 Siate Tokolahi‚ 19 Joe Wheeler‚ 20 Jackson Hemopo‚ 21 Kayne Hammington‚ 22 Fletcher Smith‚ 23 Teihorangi Walden.

