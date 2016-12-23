Bonang loses her cool: We are going to teach you a lesson

The star took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse her nemesis of "lying and lacking manners."

Bonang didn't name the person but it was clear that the person infuriated her."Congratulations but you must stop lying. You don’t have any manners… that’s the problem," she tweeted in Setswana.

She went on to suggest that she had been watching this person and threatened to "teach them a lesson".

"I have been waiting for you. We are going to teach you a lesson. You're lying man, you like to tell lies. F*ck," she tweeted.

.....Ra go lebogisa.... Tlogela maaka ge love. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 22, 2016

Ha o na maitsêô.... That's the problem. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 22, 2016

.....kgale ke go emetse. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 22, 2016

.....re tlo go ruta go phela le batho. ️ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 22, 2016

O maaka maaaaaaan!!!! Tjeerrrrrr..... o rata maaka. Fok!! — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 22, 2016

Bonang is not one to usually get into a Twitter feud so fans were shocked to learn of her angry rant.

They shared their thoughts on the trend and speculated who she might have been referring to. Their tweets soon made Bonang the most talked about topic on the social media site.