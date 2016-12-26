Don't call Kenny Kunene a blesser!
Kenny Kunene used to be a blesser. Not anymore. And he wants to make sure you know that.
Kenny took to the hot seat and replied to all of you.
It got hot!
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
Clapback King Emtee’s craziest responses
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Malaika's Tshedi tackles the hate head-on
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.