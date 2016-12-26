This is how Mdu Masilela resurfaced as SA's 'Uncle Bae' in 2016

Mdu's appearance at the funeral saw the muso topping the trends list on Twitter, as the nation crowned him their new "Uncle Bae".

Ladies, can we have a moment of silence for Mdu Masilela ??? Baeable AF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #MandozaFuneral pic.twitter.com/nIUp1GbfOq — Her Royal Highness (@LuthandoRT) September 23, 2016

During an interview with Move! soon after, Mdu admitted that he was "humbled" by the attention he was receiving.

"I am enjoying all the love not because I want girls, but because this baeness issue has united black South Africans over something that is positive. It is good that we are celebrating each other as black people," he told the local publication.

But sadly Mdu is taken. Sad face. And he credited his wife with helping him look good.

"I maintain a positive lifestyle. I take care of myself both spiritually and physically. I also have a good wife who takes care of me and is not bothered by the attention I get from other woman," he said.

Not only did Mdu resurface into the spotlight as 'Uncle Bae,' but he also revealed that he was on a mission to revive kwaito music and to prove to its detractors that it is far from dead.

Mdu was a pioneer of kwaito music during the 1990s, along with Mandoza, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Brown Dash and Spikiri, to name a few.