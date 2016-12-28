 Carrie Fisher opened up about dying a month before her death - Times LIVE
   
Wed Dec 28 12:43:52 SAST 2016

Carrie Fisher opened up about dying a month before her death

TshisaLIVE | 2016-12-28 12:03:15.0
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Fisher poses at the premiere of
Carrie Fisher opened up about death
Image by: MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS

While Star Wars fans mourn the loss of their beloved Princess Leia, an interview she did a month ago where she spoke out about dying, has gone viral.

In the interview in Rolling Stone, the actress was asked if she is happier than she's ever been.

“Yep. Well, I’m not happy about being older, except what are the options? But I’ve learned a lot. I trust myself. I trust my instincts. I know what I’m gonna do, what I can do, what I can’t do. I’ve been through a lot, and I could go through more, but I hope I don’t have to. But if I did, I’d be able to do it. I’m not going to enjoy dying, but there’s not much prep for that," she replied.

When asked if she feared death, she said no.

“No. I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don’t like. I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn’t look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I’d want someone like me around. And I will be there!”

She died on 27 December after suffering from a major heart attack last week. Fisher was 60 years old.

