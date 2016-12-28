Carrie Fisher opened up about dying a month before her death

In the interview in Rolling Stone, the actress was asked if she is happier than she's ever been.

“Yep. Well, I’m not happy about being older, except what are the options? But I’ve learned a lot. I trust myself. I trust my instincts. I know what I’m gonna do, what I can do, what I can’t do. I’ve been through a lot, and I could go through more, but I hope I don’t have to. But if I did, I’d be able to do it. I’m not going to enjoy dying, but there’s not much prep for that," she replied.

When asked if she feared death, she said no.

“No. I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don’t like. I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn’t look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I’d want someone like me around. And I will be there!”

She died on 27 December after suffering from a major heart attack last week. Fisher was 60 years old.