Wed Dec 28 12:43:57 SAST 2016

ProVerb shares snap with bae Liesl

TshisaLIVE | 2016-12-28 12:14:42.0
Pro and Liesl may finally be opening up
Image by: Proverb Instagram

Is this a sign that they are finally ready to come out with their love? C'mon, 2017 is begging you!

ProVerb and Liesl Laurie's romance has been the worst kept secret in the entertainment industry. Kinda like when AKA and Bonang first started dating.

But despite all of the hints and Twitter detectives putting the pieces of their love puzzle together, they have refused to comment on their relationship status.

Until now... kinda.

Pro shared an image of the couple together. It was to with the former Miss SA a happy birthday, but still. The first picture is no doubt a big deal for this couple!

