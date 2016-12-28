Steve Hofmeyr is going to be a dad for the sixth time
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr told his fans on Christmas day that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.
In the post on his Facebook fan page, Steve said that the baby is due in July. Not just that, he also revealed that they are expecting a girl and they have already named her: Romy-Lee.
Steve and Janine married in a star-studded ceremony in 2014 and Mrs.Hofmeyr also couldn't contain her excitement.
"Guys, I'm going to be a mom to a beautiful small princess. Besides my wedding day, hearing this news was the best day of my life," she wrote on Facebook.
The excited couple have shared a scan of baby Romy-Lee and their social media accounts have been inundated with messages of congrats.
Steve has five children from previous relationships and thanked fans for their support, explaining that the couple had been trying hard to fall pregnant.
"You prayed for us. We tried for long. The biggest Christmas present ever," he wrote.
