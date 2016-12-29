Oh, the shade! Festival organisers school Babes Wodumo: 'She has ill-discipline'

The drama between festival organisers and the singer became public after the singer addressed criticism aimed at her performance on 19 December in East London.

In a video posted to Instagram, Babes accused event founder Nomahlubi Mazwai of verbally abusing her. Babes also said Mazwai threatened to kill her moments before forcing her on stage with the help of security guards.

In a statement posted to the event's official Facebook page, Buyel'Ekhaya took shots at Babes, giving a 17 point response to the allegations made.

Among the claims, organisers say Babes missed her call time, insisted on a bath even though she was late and then refused to perform when she arrived at the venue.

"10. On route to the stadium Babes Wodumo made a demand, to our artist manager Sharif Baker, to go to her hotel to take a bath. This was rejected as she had to get on stage immediately as the Venue Operations Committee had resolved to switch the music off at the venue by 04:30am. 11. On arrival at the venue at 03:00am, Babes Wodumo refused to perform," reads part of the statement.

Babes was the closing act for the 24-hour music show and created a stir when she walked onto stage and just stood there, not showing off her usual signature dance moves.

The singer has been unavailable for comment.