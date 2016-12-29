Tribute: How I got over Wham! and learnt to love George Michael

The early 1980s was a magical time to be a 19-year-old in London, the city nightlife was buzzing, the music scene was exploding and norms were being rewritten. Men especially were able to express their inner femininity and style, highlight their hair, wear make-up, use fake tan and wear shirts open to the waist. We were the Captain Jack Sparrows of our time, we were the New Romantics and the charge was led by Boy George, Marilyn, Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran.

Then, in late 1982, a pretty boy pop duo called Wham! hit the scene. We laughed and mocked these “pretenders” and how wrong we were.

I had first become aware of a rather chubby, spotty, overweight Greek kid at a nightclub in Harringay, North London called Bolts. It was only gay one night a week and he was a shy kid, one you wouldn’t have given a second look. Imagine our surprise when not even 18 months later there he was looking hot, shiny and glistening with fake tan on Top of the Pops.

Many words have been written of George’s life choices, battles with drugs and alcohol and his surprise appearances in public lavatories in LA (I will not go there). George Michael had no idea that I existed. Today I would like to focus on what his music meant and still means to me.

To be honest, I believe the music of Wham! is commercialised rubbish and should be consigned to the dustbin of history; those Young Guns should bugger off to Club Tropicana and drink themselves into oblivion; and as for Last Christmas, it’s an earworm that would cause the strongest of us to weaken and reach for an overdose of the nearest Class A drug.

With Careless Whisper my dismissive attitude changed, it was sheer joy to listen to, the saxophone riff caused my ears to tingle, I couldn’t wait for George to dump Andrew Ridgeley and show us what he could really do.

George then showed his brilliance when he recorded I Knew You Were Waiting with the Queen of Soul, the great Aretha Franklin. Then came Faith and I was sold. I became a George Michael fan but it was his performance with Queen at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert that sealed my love for his voice.

George Michael was a flawed human being and this came through in his music. The raw honesty of his words, his ability to take his flaws, highlight them and mock them – as he did in the video for his song Outside, both mocking his behaviour as well as highlighting the use of attractive policemen to entrap gay men “in lewd acts” is just one example.

When I listen to George Michael (as I have done on more than one occasion since the news of his death broke), I am transported to a time when love seemed easy but was, in fact, hard work, that love can be both joyful and painful

“And what have I learned

From all this pain

I thought I’d never feel the same

About anyone

Or anything again

But now I know

When you find love

When you know that it exists

Then the lover that you miss

Will come to you on those cold, cold nights”

‘Jesus to a Child’ George Michael

George brought joy to many people’s lives as part of a teeny-bopper pop duo, pushing out meaningless bubble-gum pop, and as an individual who sang soul with the best of them, in his voice you hear his love for every note, his tonality was exceptional, the emotion raw and real. A boy from North London who could hold his own with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige, he was truly one of the greats and, whilst gone, he will always be remembered.

If heaven exists, I would like to imagine George around a piano with John Lennon, Prince, Whitney Houston and Nina Simone, creating music for angels to dance to.

At 2pm on the 25th of December 2016, I became middle-aged, these words not only mourn the loss of a great talent, never to make beautiful music again, they also mourn the loss of my youth.

*Andrew Leighton, an aging former New Romantic, is a George Michael fan. He also danced with him in a group of friends a few times many years ago in a club in North London.