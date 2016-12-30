 Liesl and ProVerb are on vaycay in Jamaica - Times LIVE
   
Fri Dec 30 10:13:06 SAST 2016

Bonang to AKA: You make my heart dance, baby

Liesl and ProVerb are on vaycay in Jamaica

TshisaLIVE | 2016-12-30 09:57:58.0
Liesl and Pro are on vaycay together
Image by: Proverb Instagram

K, there's totally no need to second guess their romance anymore.

They've refused to confirm whether they are dating, but as we told you exclusively earlier this year, it's totes on.

Besides all the clues that Twitter detectives have put together, this is probably the biggest confirmation.

Both have posted snaps of themselves in Jamaica.

 

A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on

A photo posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on

