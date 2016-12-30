WATCH: The 'lifeless' Babes Wodumo performance everybody is talking about
There's been a lot of opinions thrown about regarding a Babes Wodumo performance in East London. Many had a lot to say even though they weren't there and there was no footage. That has changed.
A video of Babes performing at the Buyel'Ekhaya Music Festival has gone viral, and boy are people angry.
Despite the fact that Babes has said she was threatened with her life prior to the performance and forced on stage by a security team, y'all are not happy.
Organisers have blasted Babes, insisting she was late and refused to perform.Watch the video below
Here is the video guys. Babes Wodumo is cancelled pic.twitter.com/VTh4wL1SST— Njandin Naidoo (@Vuyo_Unchained) December 29, 2016
