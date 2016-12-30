Wayde van Niekerk proposed to his gal - she said yes
Finally! Some good news to end off 2016. Olympic gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk is getting married.
He popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Chesney Campbell.
Wayde posted a short video to his Instagram account, where fans get a brief view of the ring. He captioned it: "She said yes."
Screegrabs of the video has since gone viral as fans and friends congratulate the athlete on the good news.
