SNAPS: Our top 5 sexiest men
Topless, bulging biceps and maybe a cute smile. Yup, we're totally crushing over these guys. Like. All.The.Time.
So, yeah, while 2016 had its ups and downs, we have to say that these guys always managed to put us in a better mood.
Vuyo Dabula likes to show off his goods. And we sure as hell ain't complaining. Like, ever.
Singer, actor and TV star. Oh, and he has abs for days. Anga is our king.
He knows how to handle a ball but all we want to know is how to handle him. Newly single Francois also loves to walk around in his Speedo. And put it on Instagram. We thank you.
Yeah, he's got a loud mouth. He says what he wants and he doesn't give a damn. But we find that kinda sexy. Also, his rock hard stomach make us giddy.
Chris Jaftha. Yeah, he does Top Billing. He also has the body of an adonis. Plus, he's a really nice guy. #Winning
