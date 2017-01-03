Lexi serves booty goals with 5 sizzling snaps
While the rest of us are already back on the grind, reality TV star Lexi is serving body goals on the beach.
Lexi, who spent most of 2016 working on her summer body, has wasted no time in flaunting the fruits of her hard work.
And rightfully so.
Although it's only been a few days into the new year, we declare Lexi's booty game has won 2017.
While soaking up the sun in Cape Town, Lexi also treated fans to 5 sizzling snaps of her smoking-hot booty.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
-
Entertainment
The year Babes Wodumo became SA's national treasure
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.