Tue Jan 03 12:50:14 SAST 2017

Lexi serves booty goals with 5 sizzling snaps

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-03 12:33:09.0
Lexi serves a whole lot of sexy on the beach.
Image by: Via Lexi Instagram

While the rest of us are already back on the grind, reality TV star Lexi is serving body goals on the beach.

Lexi, who spent most of 2016 working on her summer body, has wasted no time in flaunting the fruits of her hard work.

And rightfully so.

Although it's only been a few days into the new year, we declare Lexi's booty game has won 2017.

While soaking up the sun in Cape Town, Lexi also treated fans to 5 sizzling snaps of her smoking-hot booty.

 

A photo posted by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

A photo posted by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

A photo posted by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

A photo posted by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

A photo posted by Lexi Van (@van_lexi) on

 

 

