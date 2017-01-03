Ntsiki Mazwai declares herself 'Queen of House', shades 'mediocre' industry

The singer and poet recently featured on a house track by local DJ AcaSoul MusiQ, entitled People, and told her Twitter followers that she is now ready to become the queen of SA house music.

Ntsiki admitted that she was not a fan of the genre before, but had become a convert since it became her "bread and butter".

I thought i hated house music until i realised it is my bread n butter.....so i assume my rightful place as the Queen of House SA — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 2, 2017

But don't expect Ntsiki to just feature on tracks left, right and centre.

You see, she doesn't want to put out any music that is "mediocre" - something she accuses the music industry of accepting far too easily.

Our industry is mediocre because we are too kind to say when someone is mediocre.....we rather settle for mediocrity. — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 2, 2017

Id rather u applaud my excellence. .....dont encourage my mediocre work. Ud b doing me an injustice — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 2, 2017

Always put pressure on me to produce good work.......always. — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) January 2, 2017

This is not the first time that Ntsiki has taken shots at the music industry for being what she says is average. In July last year, the star criticised local hip-hop artists, claiming that they were not talented but just confident.

"In South Africa, a lot of the time confidence gets called talent...and this happens in the mainstream kakhulu [often]. If you need to be borrowing another rapper's lines...then maybe you're not a rapper love. Imitation is not art," she tweeted.