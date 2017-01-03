 Ntsiki Mazwai declares herself 'Queen of House', shades 'mediocre' industry - Times LIVE
   
Tue Jan 03 12:49:19 SAST 2017

Ntsiki Mazwai declares herself 'Queen of House', shades 'mediocre' industry

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-03 12:29:25.0
Ntsiki Mazwai
Image by: Ntsiki Mazwai via Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai is back! And this time she's aiming to dominate the house charts.

The singer and poet recently featured on a house track by local DJ AcaSoul MusiQ, entitled People, and told her Twitter followers that she is now ready to become the queen of SA house music.

Ntsiki admitted that she was not a fan of the genre before, but had become a convert since it became her "bread and butter".

But don't expect Ntsiki to just feature on tracks left, right and centre.

You see, she doesn't want to put out any music that is "mediocre" - something she accuses the music industry of accepting far too easily.

This is not the first time that Ntsiki has taken shots at the music industry for being what she says is average. In July last year, the star criticised local hip-hop artists, claiming that they were not talented but just confident.

"In South Africa, a lot of the time confidence gets called talent...and this happens in the mainstream kakhulu [often]. If you need to be borrowing another rapper's lines...then maybe you're not a rapper love. Imitation is not art," she tweeted.

