Pretty Yende 'really excited' to perform on hit US late night show

The star will sing during a live segment on the show, which is also set to feature business mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to social media, Pretty couldn't hide her excitement at the opportunity.

"I am really excited to be featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert tomorrow and finally meeting Oprah," Pretty wrote on Twitter on Monday.

She also expressed her gratitude for the blessings she has received in 2017 so far.

"O Lord, I thank you. I had no idea you favoured me this much, your presence is heaven to me. #PrettyJourney — feeling blessed," she wrote.

Pretty has spent the last few months performing in several operas across Europe.

Her appearance on the TV show comes as the star takes on the role of Rosina in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Sivilgia at the prestigious US Metropolitan Opera House. The opera runs from January 9 until February 11.

She will return to the venue in March, to perform in Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette.

Speaking to TimesLIVE last year, Pretty said that she fell in love with music as a young child singing in church.

In 2009, she became the first person in history to win first prize in every category at the prestigious Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition, an annual international competition for young opera singers.