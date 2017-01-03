 Watch: Mariah Carey's EPIC New Year's Eve performance fail - Times LIVE
Tue Jan 03 08:17:24 SAST 2017

Bonang to AKA: You make my heart dance, baby

Watch: Mariah Carey's EPIC New Year's Eve performance fail

Times LIVE | 2017-01-03 08:03:24.0
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016.
Image by: STEPHANIE KEITH / REUTERS

Mariah Carey's disastrous performance in Times Square on New Year's eve has been called the worst thing about 2016 by some.

Carey's sound and lip syncing mishaps saw the diva embarrassed and instead of singing, she spoke about the mishaps over the parts she's supposed to be singing.

She is seen lowering her mic while the track plays her vocals in the background.

Her dancers were also surprised by her seemingly last minute decisions to change some of the choreographed moves as she instructs them throughout the performance.

