Watch: Mariah Carey's EPIC New Year's Eve performance fail
Mariah Carey's disastrous performance in Times Square on New Year's eve has been called the worst thing about 2016 by some.
Carey's sound and lip syncing mishaps saw the diva embarrassed and instead of singing, she spoke about the mishaps over the parts she's supposed to be singing.
She is seen lowering her mic while the track plays her vocals in the background.
Her dancers were also surprised by her seemingly last minute decisions to change some of the choreographed moves as she instructs them throughout the performance.
