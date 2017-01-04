Chef Siba: Yes, I'm opening a restuarant

Celebrity Chef Siba Mtongana has got a major goal for 2017: to open a restuarant. And she's already making headway, telling TshisaLIVE that it will be open in the second half of the year.

The chef, who hosts Siba's Table on the Food Network, has been inundated with calls top open a restuarant ever since she broke into the scene in 2010.

It seems Siba's own goals and our hunger for her food has all aligned.

"It was always part of my plan to open a restuarant in 2017. I have five and ten year career goals. In 2015 my goal was to launch a cook book. In 2017 I wanted to open a restuarant."

Lexi serves booty goals with 5 sizzling snaps

Siba says she had to give her cook book two years to shine before moving onto the next step.

"Timing is everything for me and things have started to fall into place. It was a busy 2016 and now 2017 is the year where people will be able to eat at my restuarant."

Although the details are all confidential, Siba has called on fans to give their input on a name for the eatery. Again, her foodies are on a similar train of thought, with Siba saying that many of the suggestions are the same that she had in mind.

Ntsiki Mazwai declares herself 'Queen of House', shades 'mediocre' industry

"I can't even tell you the name. But the suggestions are similar to what I have thought of. It's all very exciting and I can't wait to share as soon as I can."

Well, we can't wait to taste.