Team Pearl Thusi denies 'secret wedding'
Pearl's Thusi's P.R team has denied speculation the star got secretly married over the festive period.
Pearl created a stir on social media after she referred to her bae, Robert Marawa, as her husband.
The Quantico actress was in South Africa over December and posted pictures of herself with Robert.
Double bonanza! Boity and her hot mamma on the beach
On Tuesday Robert refused to confirm or deny the speculation. He told TshisaLIVE that he would not answer personal questions and was focussed on work.
A few hours later, Pearl's team denied the claims.
Short of data? Just head on over to Somizi's Instagram
"No, it's not correct. No official wedding was had by my client," said Sarit Tomlinson.
The couple got engaged last year. But with Pearl currently living in New York, sources close to the couple say an exact wedding date is not a priority right now.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
-
Entertainment
The year Babes Wodumo became SA's national treasure
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.