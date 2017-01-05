Black Coffee and Enhle's white wedding is on Sunday - we have the details

Guests attending the white wedding of the celebrity power couple have told TshisaLIVE that the ceremony is being held at Sun City on Sunday morning.

"It's a day wedding and the first part of the wedding is in the amphitheatre. There is a private entrance that guests will be using," said a source.

Insiders have told us that security for the wedding is expected to be very tight, as guests will need to provide proof of invite and there is speculation that mobile phones may be banned.

Double bonanza! Boity and her hot mamma on the beach

TshisaLIVE can also reveal that actress Sophie Ndaba, who owns a wedding company, was hired as the planner for the event. Enhle, who is a big supporter of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, has enlisted his services to create a dress for the occassion.

Last year DJ Fresh confirmed that he has received an invite and would be attending.

'Keep your head up' - AKA and Bonang tell Babes Wodumo

“Him (Black Coffee) and Enhle are getting married on the first Sunday of January. We did the traditional (ceremony) in Soweto several years back. So, now I have to find a suit, or another one, because the one I own everyone knows,” Fresh said.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and have two children together.

Notoriously private about their personal life, both have been unavailable for comment.