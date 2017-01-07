 WATCH: Ntando Duma and that Van Damme video - Times LIVE
Sat Jan 07 10:52:56 SAST 2017

WATCH: DJ Black Coffee and Enhle are officially married!

WATCH: Ntando Duma and that Van Damme video

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-07 10:00:00.0
Ntando Duma shows off her dance moves
Image by: Ntando Duma Instagram

Ntando Duma should really consider a career in comedy. Cause her posts on Instagram get way more traction than some professional comedians out there.

Take her imitating Riky Rick dancing to that Van Damme song for example.

Wearing a robe and a cap, Ntando is trying to start a new challenge.

 

And if you want the orginal, check out Riky doing his thing.

