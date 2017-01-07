WATCH: Ntando Duma and that Van Damme video
Ntando Duma should really consider a career in comedy. Cause her posts on Instagram get way more traction than some professional comedians out there.
Take her imitating Riky Rick dancing to that Van Damme song for example.
Wearing a robe and a cap, Ntando is trying to start a new challenge.
And if you want the orginal, check out Riky doing his thing.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
-
Entertainment
The year Babes Wodumo became SA's national treasure
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.