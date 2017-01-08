Rolene Strauss welcomes a baby boy

Rolene took to Instagram to announce the birth of her "little Prince".

"Welcome little Prince. You have stolen our hearts and filled it with the greatest love and joy imaginable. We are all healthy, happy and ever grateful for our 4.18 kg bundle of joy. My little boy, this world is your oyster," she wrote, next to a picture of her newborn's hand holding her finger.

A photo posted by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:01am PST

Fans were quick to congratulate Rolene and D'Niel on their new arrival.

The couple had married in a lavish ceremony in February last year. Rolene announced her pregnancy in August.

She took to social media earlier this week to say that she was excited to be a new mom and could not wait to welcome their son.

"Love is patient... Patiently waiting upon our little boy. Hurry up!" she wrote.