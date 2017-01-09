 3 trending videos of Van Damme you have to watch - Times LIVE
Mon Jan 09 08:24:09 SAST 2017

Pics: Caster Semenya's dreamy white wedding

3 trending videos of Van Damme you have to watch

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-09 08:00:00.0
The Van Damme videos that are trending
Image by: Via Mroza's Facebook

It seems like y'all still aren't over the fact that Mroza's Van Damme won the SABC's Summer Song of the Year.

Save & Share

Related News

Not only did the SABC have to issue to results from the competition, which showed that Mroza won by 5%, remixes of the song are trending on YouTube.

 

Riky Rick has inspired a whole bunch of Van Damme moves.

And then it's Van Damme speaking Zulu.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X