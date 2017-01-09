3 trending videos of Van Damme you have to watch
It seems like y'all still aren't over the fact that Mroza's Van Damme won the SABC's Summer Song of the Year.
Not only did the SABC have to issue to results from the competition, which showed that Mroza won by 5%, remixes of the song are trending on YouTube.
Riky Rick has inspired a whole bunch of Van Damme moves.And then it's Van Damme speaking Zulu.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
-
Entertainment
The year Babes Wodumo became SA's national treasure
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.