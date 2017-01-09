Lundi Tyamara's family blasts leaked 'ailing picture' of him

The picture, which shows a very frail Lundi in a hospital bed, also caused widespread anger and outrage among fans on social media.

As the picture started circulating on Twitter fans lambasted the source, which appears to be a fake news website.

Dressed in a t-shirt and covered with a blanket, the award-winning singer looked frail and considerably thinner.

In a statement issued by his management company, M&E Media, Lundi's family blasted the circulation of the picture.

"We would also like to condemn the circulation of of an image of Lundi in hospital that has been doing the rounds on social media. We ask for respect and prayers for Lundi who has given so much of himself with his God-given talent of music," read part of the statement.

Just hours before the heart-wrenching picture started doing the rounds on social media, a fake report which claimed that Lundi had died also emerged.

"It's disheartening when, as a family, we hear unfounded rumours of Lundi's 'death' when he is on the mend," added the statement.

The award-winning gospel artist's family have also confirmed that he was hospitalised at the beginning of December, where has been treated for stomach TB.

Social media has also been inundated with get well messages for the star.

Stop kiilling Lundi black ppl...jerrrrr!!!That's so unethical n disrespecting da Tyamara family let alone Lundi N his crown #BothoBoKae!!! — Edwin Vick Diphoko (@Vick_Diphoko) January 8, 2017

May the soul of Lundi Tyamara rest in peace, may God protect our artists — Angie (@Angie_LLLL) January 7, 2017

i wish lundi tyamara speedy recovery — Moshe Takalani (@SenyoloMT) January 6, 2017