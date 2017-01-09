 Lundi Tyamara's family blasts leaked 'ailing picture' of him - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Jan 09 11:26:01 SAST 2017

Pics: Caster Semenya's dreamy white wedding

Lundi Tyamara's family blasts leaked 'ailing picture' of him

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-09 11:10:59.0
Lundi Tyamara's family have lambasted a leaked picture of him.
Image by: Via Lundi Tyamara's Facebook

Lundi Tyamara's family have condemned a leaked picture of the ailing gospel star, which has been doing the rounds on Twitter since Friday night.

Save & Share

Related News

The picture, which shows a very frail Lundi in a hospital bed, also caused widespread anger and outrage among fans on social media.

As the picture started circulating on Twitter fans lambasted the source, which appears to be a fake news website.

Dressed in a t-shirt and covered with a blanket, the award-winning singer looked frail and considerably thinner.

In a statement issued by his management company, M&E Media, Lundi's family blasted the circulation of the picture.

"We would also like to condemn the circulation of of an image of Lundi in hospital that has been doing the rounds on social media. We ask for respect and prayers for Lundi who has given so much of himself with his God-given talent of music," read part of the statement.

Just hours before the heart-wrenching picture started doing the rounds on social media,  a fake report which claimed that Lundi had died also emerged.

"It's disheartening when, as a family, we hear unfounded rumours of Lundi's 'death' when he is on the mend," added the statement.

The award-winning gospel artist's family have also confirmed that he was hospitalised at the beginning of December, where has been treated for stomach TB.

Social media has also been inundated with get well messages for the star.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X