Lundi Tyamara's family blasts leaked 'ailing picture' of him
Lundi Tyamara's family have condemned a leaked picture of the ailing gospel star, which has been doing the rounds on Twitter since Friday night.
The picture, which shows a very frail Lundi in a hospital bed, also caused widespread anger and outrage among fans on social media.
As the picture started circulating on Twitter fans lambasted the source, which appears to be a fake news website.
Dressed in a t-shirt and covered with a blanket, the award-winning singer looked frail and considerably thinner.
In a statement issued by his management company, M&E Media, Lundi's family blasted the circulation of the picture.
"We would also like to condemn the circulation of of an image of Lundi in hospital that has been doing the rounds on social media. We ask for respect and prayers for Lundi who has given so much of himself with his God-given talent of music," read part of the statement.
Just hours before the heart-wrenching picture started doing the rounds on social media, a fake report which claimed that Lundi had died also emerged.
"It's disheartening when, as a family, we hear unfounded rumours of Lundi's 'death' when he is on the mend," added the statement.
The award-winning gospel artist's family have also confirmed that he was hospitalised at the beginning of December, where has been treated for stomach TB.
Social media has also been inundated with get well messages for the star.
Stop kiilling Lundi black ppl...jerrrrr!!!That's so unethical n disrespecting da Tyamara family let alone Lundi N his crown #BothoBoKae!!!— Edwin Vick Diphoko (@Vick_Diphoko) January 8, 2017
May the soul of Lundi Tyamara rest in peace, may God protect our artists— Angie (@Angie_LLLL) January 7, 2017
i wish lundi tyamara speedy recovery— Moshe Takalani (@SenyoloMT) January 6, 2017
I wishing our Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara speedy recovery. Ppl Let's keep him in our prayers.— Mrs Makhubele (@Mrs_Makhubele) January 6, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Ntando Duma does the best impersonations ever
-
-
Entertainment
The year Babes Wodumo became SA's national treasure
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.