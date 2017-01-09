'Political rivals' Julius Malema and Fikile Mbalula unite for DJ Black Coffee's wedding

The politicians were not only civil towards each other at the star-studded wedding ceremony, but even posed for a picture.

In the picture shared on social media by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Julius and Fikile were all smiles, alongside ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, musician Oskido and the groom, Black Coffee.

"The reason why @realblackcoffee is a legend is precisely how this picture becomes historic; the easy ability to bring together what would ordinarily not come together," Mbuyiseni captioned the picture.

The reason why @realblackcoffee is a legend is precisely how this picture becomes historic; the easy ability to bring together what would ordinarily not come together. Salute! @oskidoibelieve ; Posted by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi on Monday, January 9, 2017

It's no secret that Fikile and Julius have butted heads on numerous occasions on social media, which has often led to full-blown Twars between the politicians.

In August last year Julius accused the sports minister of being a "hypocrite," who hit back labelling the EFF big wig a "harasser".

But it seems the magic of Black Coffee and Enhle's wedding rubbed off on the politicians.