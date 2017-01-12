Rolene Strauss will go back to university on Monday

Rolene gave birth about a week ago and has always maintained that despite the new addition to her life, she would continue with her studies.

This is her final year as a medical student and if you thought she would be taking some time off to adjust to having a baby around, think again.

Rolene confirmed to YOU magazine that she was ready to hit the books.

“I realise starting my studies again this Monday will take some adjustment, but I have an incredible support network and I know it’s more than possible."

Together with the support from her family, Rolene will have her longtime helper stay with her to help.

Sjoe, that's brave.

G'luck.