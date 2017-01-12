Rolene Strauss will go back to university on Monday
Former Miss South Africa and Miss World, Rolene Strauss, has confirmed that she will be returning to university to complete her studies.
Rolene gave birth about a week ago and has always maintained that despite the new addition to her life, she would continue with her studies.
This is her final year as a medical student and if you thought she would be taking some time off to adjust to having a baby around, think again.
WATCH: This is how Siv gets that hot body
Rolene confirmed to YOU magazine that she was ready to hit the books.
“I realise starting my studies again this Monday will take some adjustment, but I have an incredible support network and I know it’s more than possible."
You are my treasure, says J'Something on bae
Together with the support from her family, Rolene will have her longtime helper stay with her to help.
Sjoe, that's brave.
G'luck.
