Pretty Ncayiyana leaves Skeem Saam to return to Scandal!

Pretty who played the popular character of Ayanda on Skeem Saam, returned to her role as Phindile on Scandal! earlier this week.

Before her return this week, Pretty was last seen on the soapie in October 2016.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE e.tv publicist, Michael Pocock confirmed the news.

"Pretty is returning to Scandal! She returned to screens this week and will be there for some time. The writers and producers of Scandal! felt like Pretty’s role was a very strong one and decided to extend her character," he explained.

Michael added that the channel was incredibly excited to have Pretty back on the cast.

"We feel she is an amazing actress and we are excited to have her on the show. Everyone loves having her around and she seems to be enjoying her time on set," he added.

While Pretty's contract with Skeem Saam previously allowed her to work on other productions, the actress had the tough decision of choosing between the two shows.

"I was told by production that Pretty had to make a decision between the two and she chose Scandal!," Michael said.

Rumours that Pretty planned to leave Skeem Saam first started swirling in August last year, however, she shut down the claims at the time.