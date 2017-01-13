WATCH: Here’s how Sbahle is dropping the kilos

Sbahle revealed earlier this week that she, like so many of us, had fallen under the spell of Ke Dezemba and had gained four kilos during the festive season.

But, unlike us, Sbahle has been doing something about it.

She's been hitting the gym hard over the last few days and slayed us with her workout videos and snaps.

We're not talking about push-ups and basic crunch exercises here. No. Sbahle took it to the next level with her intense crunches on a hanging boxing bag and insane core exercises.

How's that "hit the gym" new years resolution going, fam?

