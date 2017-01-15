 Attention! Tol Ass Mo is dead serious about his music career - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sun Jan 15 14:33:46 SAST 2017

This is how you can get a Mo Flava bursary

Attention! Tol Ass Mo is dead serious about his music career

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-15 14:00:00.0
Tol Ass Mo is pushing his music in 2017.

A promise is a promise! And Tol Ass Mo has promised to release an album this year.

Save & Share

Related News

The comedian and TV personality spent much of 2016 carving out a music career for himself. He released several catchy singles and became known as one half of the most insane hype group in the country, Hype Gang.

But if you thought that music was something Tol would be leaving in 2016, you were wrong.

The SA's Got Talent host is determined to make it big in the music industry and has already started working on his debut album.

Talking to Instagram this week, Tol promised his fans that he would release an album this year and gave them a glimpse into the album's recording sessions so far. He also hinted that he might even drop a track with music veteran Zola soon.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X