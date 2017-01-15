Attention! Tol Ass Mo is dead serious about his music career
A promise is a promise! And Tol Ass Mo has promised to release an album this year.
The comedian and TV personality spent much of 2016 carving out a music career for himself. He released several catchy singles and became known as one half of the most insane hype group in the country, Hype Gang.
But if you thought that music was something Tol would be leaving in 2016, you were wrong.
The SA's Got Talent host is determined to make it big in the music industry and has already started working on his debut album.
Talking to Instagram this week, Tol promised his fans that he would release an album this year and gave them a glimpse into the album's recording sessions so far. He also hinted that he might even drop a track with music veteran Zola soon.
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Trevor Noah hits back at THAT Meryl Streep speech
-
-
Entertainment
LISTEN: Jub Jub's 'forgiveness' song released
-
Entertainment
WATCH: The Van Damme spoof you have to see
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.