Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen has died
It has on Sunday been confirmed that jazz veteran Thandi Klaasen has died at the age of 86.
The news comes just days after Klaasen's daughter‚ Lorraine Klaasen confirmed on Facebook that the singer had been battling with pancreatic cancer.
Klaasen died in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Lorraine Klaasen took to Facebook on Sunday to pay tribute to her mom.
"Today is the day my mom left us she passed away this morning peacefully. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers I use to share this encouraging scripture Revelations 21 verse 2 3 4. In part it says Even Death will be no more. no pain.no suffering it will be things of the past. We will update for funeral arrangement, On behalf of my family, we thank you all," she wrote.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa joined hundreds of fans to offer his condolences to Klaasen's family through a series of tweets.
Mthethwa said Klaasen would be fondly remembered for her "indomitable spirit".
"uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, and succeeding against all odds," said Mthethwa.
We are saddened to learn that Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen has passed on. Our thoughts are with her daughter Lorraine, her loved ones, & fans. pic.twitter.com/vGbOQotbeJ
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 15, 2017
How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart.— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 15, 2017
