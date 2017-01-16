AKA claims Kim K 'staged' robbery to have plastic surgery

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris late last year, leading to a frantic search for the culprits.

French police reportedly arrested 16 people in raids early last week, but AKA is still convinced that Kim may have staged the incident.

The Baddest rapper took to Twitter over the weekend to claim that Kim was looking a little different and has a theory as to why.

In other news, I think that Paris robbery was staged so Kim could take some time off for plastic surgery. Something looks different — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 15, 2017

The rapper's fans went crazy about the suggestions, responding with hilarious memes and messages.

@akaworldwide Mr investigator...sherlock holmes...FBI...such smart thoughts — Leke Zerah Ariyo (@ZeepublicanMan) January 15, 2017

@akaworldwide dude leave Yeezus alone...warning you — Watch Skhokho (@andile_dz) January 15, 2017

Meanwhile, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday claimed to have released Kim's report to police on the incident.

In the report, Kim apparently explained how two men had gained entry into her apartment and then tied her up with plastic cables and taped her hands, mouth and legs.

One of the men apparently asked for her ring and jewellery before making off with loot she estimated to be worth $5m.

Read the gripping full statement here.

Yoh, the Kardashian Krew is gonna come for you Kiernan.