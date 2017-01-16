 In memes: Twitter rips #DateMyFamily contestant Mduduzi to shreds - Times LIVE
   
Mon Jan 16 13:19:57 SAST 2017

Bonang adds to her African Butter credentials

In memes: Twitter rips #DateMyFamily contestant Mduduzi to shreds

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-16 13:03:21.0
Mdu gets roasted on Twitter.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic

Twitter users wasted no time in roasting Sunday night's Date My Family contestant Mduduzi Nyoni, who has been looking for a special lady to share his life with.

Last night's episode of the hugely popular Mzansi Magic show set Twitter on fire with comments and memes, which took aim at Mduduzi.

Judging by the string of comments and the hilarious memes, Mduduzi's  British accent and his "life story", as well as, "houses in different area codes" just didn't gel with Mzansi.

Here's a look at the reactions...

