In memes: Twitter rips #DateMyFamily contestant Mduduzi to shreds

Last night's episode of the hugely popular Mzansi Magic show set Twitter on fire with comments and memes, which took aim at Mduduzi.

Judging by the string of comments and the hilarious memes, Mduduzi's British accent and his "life story", as well as, "houses in different area codes" just didn't gel with Mzansi.

Here's a look at the reactions...

He's allergic to divas!?!?! and ke yena uyini nje???? #DMFMzansi — Dineo Ranaka (@DineoRanaka) January 15, 2017

Mdu Nyoni blocked me on Instagram coz I asked if this quote was posted in a British accent #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi #DMF pic.twitter.com/lwpBXDsWEd — IG:Amanda_Aphane (@Amanda_Aphane) January 15, 2017

#DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi Twitter CSI taking forever to find files about this guy pic.twitter.com/47BaYKrByc — Lloyd Itu (@McLloyd_Clinton) January 15, 2017

There we have it! Burberry has spoken. Mdu is living a lie #DMF pic.twitter.com/oKIUC5nVAe — Satafrikan Kween (@gigi_gao_) January 15, 2017

I'm already over this episode because Mdu's Deepak Chopra storytelling voice ya tena. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/AauM5eoEdQ — Boity Thulo (@Boity) January 15, 2017