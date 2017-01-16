 YOH! Bonang defends AKA with a savage clapback - Times LIVE
Bonang adds to her African Butter credentials

YOH! Bonang defends AKA with a savage clapback

TshisaLIVE | 2017-01-16 15:54:47.0
Bonang has defended her man on social media.
Image by: Via Bonang Instagram

Popular TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba hit back at a hater on social media, after the user criticised her man.

AKA and Bonang were on a mid-holiday shopping spree this past weekend when the Supa Mega posted a picture of himself with his shopping bags in the swanky Y-3 store in Hong Kong.

 

But one of the rapper's followers was not impressed by AKA showing off in the post, and claimed that a "sale" sign nearby showed that he had bought the goods on the cheap.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the user said while everyone else was obsessing over the shopping black bags, all he saw was the ‘sale’ sign.

Bonang did not take the criticism lying down and defended her man with a stinging clapback on Twitter.

B's comment had her fans in a tizz, with many sharing hilarious memes and comments in response.

But Bonang was not the only one who had a spicy reply for the user.

