YOH! Bonang defends AKA with a savage clapback
Popular TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba hit back at a hater on social media, after the user criticised her man.
AKA and Bonang were on a mid-holiday shopping spree this past weekend when the Supa Mega posted a picture of himself with his shopping bags in the swanky Y-3 store in Hong Kong.
WE FROM THE NORTH ↙️ WAY!!! pic.twitter.com/35OczCMfZc— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 15, 2017
But one of the rapper's followers was not impressed by AKA showing off in the post, and claimed that a "sale" sign nearby showed that he had bought the goods on the cheap.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, the user said while everyone else was obsessing over the shopping black bags, all he saw was the ‘sale’ sign.
Bonang did not take the criticism lying down and defended her man with a stinging clapback on Twitter.
@_ihavenone that's what you WILL see when you have no money. power. or respect. ❤— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 15, 2017
B's comment had her fans in a tizz, with many sharing hilarious memes and comments in response.
@bonang_m @_ihavenone pic.twitter.com/DCGN7NOWh2— Suburban Pantsula (@Thabiso_Sir) January 15, 2017
@bonang_m @_ihavenone lmfao pic.twitter.com/MTwY5GDrsj— L O N D I W E (@Londi_Gatsheni) January 15, 2017
@bonang_m STING B*!!!— Zsa Zsa Gabor (@lwandie_S) January 15, 2017
@bonang_m @_ihavenone ✊✊✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/oMBBJGwVq7— Ntokozo Mtshali (@MtshaliKhekhzin) January 15, 2017
@bonang_m Ooh that was some serious clap back right there. Lol. People like provoking you and when the claws come out you're the bad guy.smh— Angel Ngcobo (@ItsAngie_N) January 16, 2017
But Bonang was not the only one who had a spicy reply for the user.
I didn't want to have to do this .... but I spent 80k at that store today. Now, go Fuck yourself. https://t.co/4h5q81qHh1— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 15, 2017
