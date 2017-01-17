Sjoe! Blue Mbombo causes a fire in this revealing cozzie
Reality TV star Blue Mbombo has served up a whole lot of heat on social media with a string of racy pictures.
Blue recently treated herself to a spa day with some of her girlfriends.
And she lit up everyone's streams by sharing snaps of her in a sexy black costume that showed off her figure.
This fire definitely needs a team of fire fighters!
