McDonough was spotted dining with a group of people‚ including his South African born wife‚ Ruvé‚ at Casa Nieto’s in Empangeni last Monday. The couple were visiting the town‚ where Ruvé attended school‚ for her dad’s funeral.

After attending the funeral‚ the couple and a group of 30 others went to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s manageress‚ Marlene Loots‚ said a staff member recognised McDonough.

McDonough is known for his role as Sean Cahill in the TV series Suits. He also stars in Arrow‚ Legends of Tomorrow and has appeared in Desperate Housewives.

“We Googled his name as we were not sure. I approached his wife‚ who I at that time did not know was his wife‚ and asked if he was Neal. She said it is him. I later said to them that I didn’t want to intrude but asked if they would take a picture.

“He was very pleasant. He interacted with everyone‚ even locals who came into the restaurant and recognised him instantly. They are an awesome couple‚” said Loots.

She said the group ordered a variety of dishes which included a meaty basket‚ variety basket‚ nachos and mutton curry.

Loots said the couple footed the bill‚ but did not want to divulge the total‚ except to say they left a R500 tip.

The couple‚ who married in 2003 and have five children were also seen at Tiffany’s Shopping Centre in Salt Rock.

