That Mdu Date My Family episode that everybody is talking about is on repeat
Seriously, stop whatever you're doing and make sure that you're near a telly. Because that Date My Family episode with Mdu that has been trending since Sunday night is about to repeat.
In an effort to find love, Mdu appeared on the show.
But he was immediately ridiculed for his fake accent and all the other oddities that he purported as fact on the show.
Meme after meme dominated the Twitter trends list and Mdu has been unavailable for comment, telling TshisaLIVE that he is "very busy" while accepting interview requests, only to later reschedule numerous times.
If you missed out on the dramz or just want to watch again for funsies, here's the deets:
Date: Tuesday (tonight)
Time: 18:30pm
