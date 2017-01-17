Trevor Gumbi's running is gonna motivate you
Trevor Gumbi has changed his ways and you can see the difference. The comedian and TV star used to carry a fair amount of extra weight. But if you follow him on social media, you'll notice that he's been rocking those skinny jeans and tight shirts. Why? Well, just like celeb chef Siba Mtongana, Trevor has been running.
Never shy to show off his progress, Trevor has been motivating himself (and us) whenever he posts updates on his daily running routine.
That's a pretty good average per kilometre, Trev.
As if that isn't enough, Trevor also announced that he would be quitting smoking in 2017.
Niiice.
