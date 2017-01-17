WATCH: AKA and Bonang have a private party in the sky

So when the lovebirds jetted off on a baecation to Phuket and Hong Kong last week, it was no surprise that everyone was glued to their social media pages.

From fancy villas to B's saucy bikini snaps and shopping sprees - AKA and Bonang's vacay gave Mzansi goals.

However, AKA and B's vacation officially ended on Monday and they jetted back into the country.

But to end things off on a high note, they treated fans to this super cute video of them jamming all by themselves in the first class section of the plane.

Their mini private party is just too adorbs.

Check it out for yourself: