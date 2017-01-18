'I'm taking this award, God told me' - SA musicians gear up for MMAs Song of the Year battle

The nominations for the highly-anticipated awards ceremony was announced at a glitzy party in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and was attended by the 'who's who' of the entertainment industry.

The fancy event kicked off with performances by popular afro-soul newcomers Soul Kulture, Idol's winner Musa and Robbie Malinga, who had party-goers on their feet.

Guests at the party cheered as several of their favourite artists were announced as nominees for the awards, and again when it was announced that each of this year's winners would take home R100,000 in prize money per award.

But perhaps the loudest cheer was reserved for the announcement of the nominees in the prestigious Song of the Year category. The winner of the category will be determined by popular vote.

The category will be contested by Babes Wodumo (Wololo), Musa & Robbie Malinga (Mthande), Kwesta (Ngud), Amanda Black (Amazulu), Dr Malinga (Akulaleki), Durban's Finest (Umsindo), King Monada (Ska Bhora Moreki), Nasty C (Hell Naw), Lebo Sekgobela (Lion of Judah) and Black Motion (imali).

Hip-hop artist Kwesta told TshisaLIVE that he was confident about winning the award and would take his campaign for votes to schools and taverns across the country.

"I feel great about my nomination. I feel like I didn't waste a year making music for nothing. Now it is up to us (as artists) to campaign and get votes. I have it all figured out. I'm going to schools, I'm going to shebeens. I'm going anywhere that they love the song Ngud, and I'm going to encourage them to vote," Kwesta said.

Another artist who is planning to take his campaign to the streets is Dr Malinga.

The Akulaleki hitmaker said that he was happy with the nomination and was confident about his chances of winning.

"I am so happy. I've always only wanted to make my people (fans) happy and I'm happy that they love my music. We will go out and meet our people and tell our people to vote for us. It is up to them but guess what? I'm taking this (award). God told me. He has never lied to me. And if I don't win it, I'll win another one because I am always working," Malinga said.

Afro-soul songstress Amanda Black was the night's biggest winner with five nominations. Babes Wodumo, Nasty C and Kwesta all scored four nods each.

The swanky awards ceremony will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, Durban on February 25. Voting lines close on February 12.