Meet the lady Cassper calls his 'ride or die'
Could rapper Cassper Nyovest finally be getting over the gaping hole Minnie Dlamini left in his heart?
Well if things are what they appear to be, then the rapper's heart is well on its way to being mended.
The rapper shared a picture with a smoking-hot woman known as Tatum Lewis on social media, labelling her his "ride or die".
Technically that could mean many things:
1. they're really good friends.
2. something is brewing.
We guess time will tell. For now, meet Tatum...
