Omarion gets naked in new video shot in Cape Town
Yoh, guys, the heat! As previously reported Omarion was in Cape Town and filmed a music video in the Mother City.
While some shots showed off the mountain (as you do) the steamy visuals are sure to get more than a few people hot and bothered.
His lead single, BBY On Me, is off his solo album, Reasons.
And damn, he's got a lotta hot woman on him.
Halala Cape Town!
Check it out and remember to watch to the end... it'll be worth your data.
