Ntsiki Mzwai shades Adele's 'humiliating' Beyoncé dedication

Adele and Beyoncé became the topic of conversation around the world this week, when the UK singer used her Album of the Year acceptance speech, at the 2017 Grammy music awards to pay tribute to Beyoncé. She later broke her award in half to give a portion to Beyoncé.

Many fans applauded Adele's gesture but it seems Ntsiki wasn't one of them.

She took to Twitter after the ceremony to lambaste the pair and label Adele's decision as "humiliating".

What adele did is actually quite humiliating but asikholapho — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

I would HATE my competitor to offer me the prize kukudelela oko — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

She went on to claim that Adele had offered Beyoncé her "crumbs" by giving her a portion of her award.

Did u hear she lost to adele who proceeded to offer her crumbs? https://t.co/jjlzyBchfz — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

Lol....white privilege be like.....here take my crumbs blackie https://t.co/s15CkUrwUy — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

Ntsiki also shaded the pair by suggesting that the US music industry had chosen a "fat barbie doll" instead of a "fake one" by awarding Adele the prize.

Guys beyonce is so superficial tho https://t.co/Vp1tJ6KH7w — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

Uyalayeka uBeyonce white ppl would rather a fat barbie doll than a fake one wooooweeee — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 13, 2017

This is not the first time that Ntsiki has used her Twitter account to shade Beyoncé and her followers. Ntsiki had to fend off the local Beyhive earlier this month when she responded to the buzz around Bey's pregnancy announcement by labelling black people "dumb" and "starstruck" for getting caught in the frenzy.