Tue Feb 14 10:28:44 SAST 2017

Ntsiki Mzwai shades Adele's 'humiliating' Beyoncé dedication

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-14 09:47:59.0
Ntsiki Mazwai was not impressed by Adele's tribute.
Image by: Ntsiki Mazwai via Instagram

Outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai has fired fresh shots at US pop star Beyoncé, suggesting that she had been offered the crumbs of Adele's success.

Adele and Beyoncé became the topic of conversation around the world this week, when the UK singer used her Album of the Year acceptance speech, at the 2017 Grammy music awards to pay tribute to Beyoncé. She later broke her award in half to give a portion to Beyoncé.

Many fans applauded Adele's gesture but it seems Ntsiki wasn't one of them.

She took to Twitter after the ceremony to lambaste the pair and label Adele's decision as "humiliating".

She went on to claim that Adele had offered Beyoncé her "crumbs" by giving her a portion of her award.

Ntsiki also shaded the pair by suggesting that the US music industry had chosen a "fat barbie doll" instead of a "fake one" by awarding Adele the prize.

This is not the first time that Ntsiki has used her Twitter account to shade Beyoncé and her followers. Ntsiki had to fend off the local Beyhive earlier this month when she responded to the buzz around Bey's pregnancy announcement by labelling black people "dumb" and "starstruck" for getting caught in the frenzy.

