Sfiso Ncwane's son pens heartbreaking Valentine's message

Mawenza shared a sorrowful picture of his mom at Sfiso's graveside along with an emotional Valentine's Day message.

In the post he reflected on his mother's pain and whether he and his older brother would ever be able to put a smile on her face again.

"I wonder if Ngcweti and I will ever able to put this kind of smile on mom's face. Even now she looks at dad with so much love. We are here mommy," Mawenza wrote.

Ayanda opened up about her struggles to piece together her life in an Instagram post earlier this month. In the post she said that she had come close to throwing in the towel but would be strong.

She has also previously described how much she missed her husband. "I can still smell your perfume, feel your arms around me each morning. Only if there was a manual to walk this journey. Hmm.! But you said to us "Wethembekile Baba" i'll hold on to that my love," she wrote

The gospel singer died suddenly in December after being rushed to hospital for kidney related problems.