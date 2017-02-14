 Valentine's Day is every day, says Ntando Duma - Times LIVE
   
Tue Feb 14 13:05:17 SAST 2017

WATCH: Bonang jamming to her bae's track is everything!

Valentine's Day is every day, says Ntando Duma

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-14 12:58:55.0
Ntando talks love
Image by: Via Ntando Duma's Instagram

Ntando Duma chats to us about the day of love. And the answers are probably not what you'll expect.

We caught up with Ntando to talk all things love. Ntando always has time for jokes, but most of them make sense.

What's the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for you?

Loving me genuinely and accepting the person that I am. I find that very romantic.

Your worst valentines ever?

I never had one. I'm not only celebrating Valentine's Day on the 14th . Valentine's Day is every day for me.To me, celebrating yourself and spoiling yourself daily is what it's about.

All the roses or nah?

All the roses!

What's the most romantic thing you've done for someone?

Loving and accepting them the way they are. Understanding and appreciating their imperfect selves and letting them know that they are enough. That's romance for me.

Complete the sentence: love is...

Love is beautiful.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

