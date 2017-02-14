Valentine's Day is every day, says Ntando Duma

We caught up with Ntando to talk all things love. Ntando always has time for jokes, but most of them make sense.

What's the most romantic thing anyone has ever done for you?

Loving me genuinely and accepting the person that I am. I find that very romantic.

Your worst valentines ever?

I never had one. I'm not only celebrating Valentine's Day on the 14th . Valentine's Day is every day for me.To me, celebrating yourself and spoiling yourself daily is what it's about.

All the roses or nah?

All the roses!

What's the most romantic thing you've done for someone?

Loving and accepting them the way they are. Understanding and appreciating their imperfect selves and letting them know that they are enough. That's romance for me.

Complete the sentence: love is...

Love is beautiful.