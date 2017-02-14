WATCH: Relax guys! J'Something isn't leaving Mi Casa

J told fans that ever since he announced the opening of his own restaurant, he has been flooded with questions about his music career.

"I've been getting a lot of questions about whether I'm still part of Mi Casa," he explained.

The singer added that the answer was a little obvious. "Duh! Mi Casa for life. I hope that we stay together for life," J said.

J added that the popular house music trio are currently working on new music together. "My team Mi Casa music had a rocking 2016! I tell you the year was mad. 2017 we planning on really taking it up a notch ... building a legacy one day at a time," he said.

The artist is set to open his restaurant Something's Cooking by J later this year in Pretoria.