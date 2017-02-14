WTF are those bloody red marks on Clint Brink's back?

The actor posted a 'scary' picture of his back on his Instagram account and we're happy to report that he hasn't being beaten or involved in some kind of weird cult, it is in fact cupping.

WTF is cupping, you ask? Well, remember the world was asking the same thing when US swimming sensation Michael Phelps was spotted with the bruises during the Olympics last year.

Cupping is an ancient Chinese healing practise that reignited in popularity during the Olympics.

Basically specialised cups are placed on the skin and using heat or air, the pump suctions the skin away from the underlying muscles. It last for only a few seconds, but it's enough to cause the capillaries beneath the surface to rupture casuing the bruises.

It's supposed to reduce soreness and speed healing... we guess we'll wait for Clint to give us a verdict.