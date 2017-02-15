In pics: The changing faces of Date My Family's Mdu

Mdu has found fame since appearing on Mzansi Magic's popular reality show Date My Family.

He was dragged on Twitter when he appeared on the show in January, with fans mocking his supposed "fake" accent and lifestyle. Mdu told viewers on the show that, among many other things, he was an entrepreneur, businessman, designer and life coach.

Mdu hit back at the criticism in a video posted to YouTube in the days following the show, defending his lifestyle and providing context for a number of facts about his life he believed may have been misinterpreted.

Despite his explanations, some fans were still convinced that Mdu was faking his lifestyle. But Mdu has gone on with his life, posting snaps of himself undergoing all kinds of crazy adventures.

Just take a look at some of the projects Mdu claims to be doing at the moment.

DJing

Singing

Taking up golf

Construction

Motivational speaking

Designing clothes

Acting

Being a dad