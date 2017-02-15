Nasty C claps back at accusations of 'just rapping in English'

What seemed to start off as an innocent conversation about Nasty C's style of rap, moved very quickly into a Twitter tiff, that saw the rapper top the trends list.

The Twitter user said that even though she had "a crush" on Nasty, she didn't like that he rapped only in English.

@Nasty_CSA I agree DJ Bongz. I have a crush on Nasty but this Eng only thng tjoo — Lungelo Aeries Magwa (@aeries_njinji2) February 13, 2017

Nasty did not take kindly to the statement and set the record straight with a string of spicy tweets.

"1. That's not Dj Bongz. 2. If you feel you don't relate or enjoy my music, by all means, stop listening coz u won't and can't change it," he tweeted.

The rapper suggested that people do their research before bombarding him with accusations.

Nasty also made reference to some of his Zulu tracks like Amambara, and made it clear that he would not rap to prove a point to anyone.

Do ur research. I have a few songs where I rap in Zulu.. how come they never made it to ur ears?? .. well that's the question, isn't it.... — Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) February 13, 2017

Don't just tweet for the sake of.. especially when it's opinion based.. it's not worth it.. https://t.co/9IgXqTxBND — Nasty_C (@Nasty_CSA) February 13, 2017